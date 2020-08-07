HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the city.

Police responded to the Ultramar in the 2800 block of Gottingen Street around 4:24 a.m. Friday.

Police say a masked man armed with a knife entered the store and fled the scene with cigarettes and the cash register.

The employee was not injured.

Patrol officers and a K9 unit searched for the suspect. The dog was able to track the man briefly to the area of Gottingen and Bilby streets, but failed to locate the suspect.

He is described as a heavy-set white man in his early 30s. His is about five-foot-five inches tall.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black shorts and sandals at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.