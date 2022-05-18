Halifax police seek suspect after delivery driver robbed with gun

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a delivery driver was robbed with a gun early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m. police responded to a robbery that had just happened in the area of Cavendish Road.

Police say a man showed the delivery driver a gun and demand cash and property. The man got a sum of money and other property.

The driver was not physically injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as white, roughly five-foot-10 inches tall with a heavy build and dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.