Halifax police seek suspect after man badly injured in stabbing

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 a.m.

Police found a man who had been stabbed at the scene. The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but investigators don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident, and say there is no threat to public safety.

No other details have been released at this time.

A section of Gottingen Street was closed for several hours Tuesday morning. It reopened around 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



