Halifax police seek suspect after man exposes himself in fast-food drive-thru

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after at least one man exposed himself in a Mcdonald's drive-thru and Tim Hortons’ drive-thru in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Around 7:06 a.m., police responded to a report of an indecent act in the Mcdonald's drive-thru at 144 Main St. in Dartmouth.

Police say a man was seen exposing himself to staff while waiting for an order.

The incident is believed to have happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

Later in the morning around 10:09 a.m., police responded to a report of another indecent act at the Tim Hortons at 365 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth.

Police say a similar act was described — a man exposing himself to workers through the drive-thru window.

It’s believed to have happened about an hour after the first incident around 5 a.m.

Police describe the man as being white, between 25 and 30-years-old, with short brown or blonde hair with facial hair and blue eyes.

They describe the vehicle he was in as an older four-door maroon sedan — no license plate number was reported.

At the time of the incident, police say the man was believed to be wearing a grey hoodie.

Due to the proximity of the businesses, the timing of the incidents, the suspect and the vehicle description combined with the allegation, police believe the same suspect might be involved.

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.