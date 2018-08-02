

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a suspicious fire at a medical marijuana dispensary.

Police and fire crews responded to the Chronic Relief Medical Dispensary on Joseph Howe Drive before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a caller reported seeing someone setting the business on fire and then fleeing the scene on foot.

Police and a service dog searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a tall, white male. He was wearing all black, had his face covered, and was carrying a bookbag at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.