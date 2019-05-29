

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Halifax Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 6000 block of Young Street around 11:38 p.m.

Police say a man posing as a passenger got into the backseat of the taxi, put a knife to the driver’s throat, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the cab to a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The taxi driver wasn’t injured.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a white male with black hair. He is six-foot-two inches tall and around 25 years old. He was wearing a red summer jacket and black jeans.

The vehicle is described as a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.