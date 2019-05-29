Featured
Halifax police seek suspect after taxi driver robbed at knifepoint
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:43AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:45AM ADT
Police are looking for a suspect after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Halifax Tuesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 6000 block of Young Street around 11:38 p.m.
Police say a man posing as a passenger got into the backseat of the taxi, put a knife to the driver’s throat, and demanded cash.
The suspect fled the cab to a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The taxi driver wasn’t injured.
Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a white male with black hair. He is six-foot-two inches tall and around 25 years old. He was wearing a red summer jacket and black jeans.
The vehicle is described as a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.