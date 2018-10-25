

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a woman and her dog and assaulted a man at a popular Halifax park.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Point Pleasant Park, near Fort Road and Ogilvie Road, between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was walking with three dogs when he allegedly got into an altercation with a woman who was also at the park with her dog.

Police allege the man threatened to hurt the woman and her dog and then punched a man, who was with the woman, in the face.

Police say the suspect fled to the lower parking lot and struck a beige Mazda truck as he fled the scene in a SUV.

Investigators are now trying to locate the suspect, who is described as a black man with a light complexion and scruffy facial hair. He is in his mid-30s to early 40s and is five-foot-eight to five-foot-eleven inches tall. He was wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, sunglasses, a grey flannel jacket, dark pants, and bright white running shoes.

Police say the man was driving a newer-model, burgundy or maroon-coloured SUV. The vehicle had a temporary permit in the front windshield and no licence plate. Police say the SUV likely has damage to the rear from when it hit the truck.

Anyone who has information about the incident or video footage from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.