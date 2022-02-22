Halifax police seek suspect in connection with robbery

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery in Halifax on Monday.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a parking lot in the area of Salter and Lower Water streets.

Police say a man approached another man and a woman, who had just exited their vehicle, and demanded they hand over the keys to the vehicle. The suspect allegedly punched the man before the couple got back in their vehicle and drove away.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He is roughly five-foot-eight inches tall and 200 pounds, with blond hair. The man was wearing a red coat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video of the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).