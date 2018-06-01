

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in central Halifax.

Police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Cunard Street around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man entered the home and sexually assaulted a woman inside. He then fled the home.

The suspect is described as an older man with brown skin. He is tall with a slim build and short, grey hair. He was wearing white Nike running shoes and a black baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.