

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a store in Halifax.

Police say they got a report at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening that a business in the 6100 block of Quinpool Road had been robbed.

“A suspect approached staff members and produced a note telling them to give him their money,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.”

Several police officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male who is “very tanned.” He appears to be in his 50s and is five-feet-seven inches tall with a slim build.

The suspect had a printed cloth over the lower half of his face and was wearing sunglasses, a grey hoodie, denim jeans and a black baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.