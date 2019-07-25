

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a bakery on the waterfront.

Police responded to The Cake Lady on Lower Water Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man knocked on the back door of the business and demanded money from the employee who answered. Police say the suspect appeared to be holding a knife in his sleeve.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with a short, scruffy beard and facial acne. He is five-foot-nine inches tall and heavy-set. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, blue-and-green checkered shorts, and dirty white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.