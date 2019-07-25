Featured
Halifax police seek suspect in robbery at waterfront bakery
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:40PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a bakery on the waterfront.
Police responded to The Cake Lady on Lower Water Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man knocked on the back door of the business and demanded money from the employee who answered. Police say the suspect appeared to be holding a knife in his sleeve.
The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The employee wasn’t injured.
The suspect is described as a white man with a short, scruffy beard and facial acne. He is five-foot-nine inches tall and heavy-set. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, blue-and-green checkered shorts, and dirty white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.