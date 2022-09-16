Halifax police seek suspect involved in alleged assault, arson

Halifax police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault and arson that occurred overnight Thursday.

At about 11:55 p.m., police say they responded to the 5600 block of Kaye Street, where a man had thrown an object at another man not known to him. The victim did not suffer serious injuries from the assault.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Shortly after, police say officers and a fire crew responded to a fire at a business located at 5517 Young Street.

Police say the fire was started by a man who then fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the suspect in both incidents is said to be a Black man in his 30s to 40s, about five-foot-nine to five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a medium build and a scruffy beard. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a bandana.

“The incidents are being investigated by members of the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Anyone with information in relation to the incidents or who may have video footage from the area are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.