Halifax police seek suspect who smashed store window, threatened workers with knife at second business

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking a window at a jewelry store and threatening workers with a knife at a second business in the city.

According to police, the man used a rock to smash a glass door at Trinity Jewelers at 6220 Quinpool Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The store was closed at the time, and no staff were on site, but nothing was stolen.

Police later responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Jay’s Convenience Barn at 2340 Longard Plaza around 12:45 p.m. A man armed with a knife allegedly threatened staff and demanded money and cigarettes. No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Police believe the suspect in both incidents is the same person.

The man is white, around 30 to 40 years old, around five-foot-10, with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a checkered flannel, black and white shirt, a grey hooded sweater, a green camouflage shirt, blue jeans, black and grey sneakers, and a red bandana covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact then at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

