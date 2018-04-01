

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly vandalized the inside of a mall with a fire extinguisher in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the report of a disturbance at Park Lane Mall on Spring Garden Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say security reported that a man was inside the mall and he was trying to smash windows with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators say two suspects discharged the fire extinguisher and proceeded to break a glass display at one of the businesses and remove items.

The two are described as wearing masks. Police say one suspect was wearing a black and white plaid hoodie and the other was dressed completely in black.

Police say it is unknown what was taken from the display and the investigation is ongoing.

HRP are asking anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.