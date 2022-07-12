Halifax police seek suspects involved in three robberies on Monday

Halifax police are investigating three separate robberies that occurred in various locations around the city on Monday.

The first incident took place around 2:35 p.m., in the area of Percy and Andrew Streets where police say two men approached another man, and demanded money and property.

Both suspects fled the area on foot with a sum of cash. The victim wasn’t hurt.

One of the suspects is believed to be in his 20s, five-foot-six inches tall, with straight black hair. He was wearing a dark shirt and shorts at the time.

The second suspect is described to also be in his 20s and five-foot-six inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs. He is said to have straight brown hair, and facial and arm tattoos.

Later in the day, police attended another attempted robbery that occurred on a path at the Mainland Commons near Gristall Court around 4:30 p.m.

A man with a knife approached another man and demanded money and property, says police.

"The victim fled the area and the suspect did not get his property," said Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

The victim was unhurt.

Police say the male suspect involved in this robbery is white, in his 20s or 30s, about five-foot-nine inches tall, and has short blonde/brown hair.

At around 11:25 p.m., members of Halifax police responded to the Halifax Transit Terminal on Mumford road where police say a male suspect assaulted another man and attempted to take his property.

The suspect fled the scene on foot empty-handed, and the victim was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to police, the suspect matches the same description as the other incidents.

Anyone with further information, or video from the areas, are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.