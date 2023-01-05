Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald Bridge

Halifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the pedestrian walkway on the bridge in Dartmouth, N.S., around 6:40 a.m.

Police say three youths approached a woman and demanded her property, but fled on foot without anything.

The woman was not injured.

Police describe the first suspect as a white male, in his mid-to-late teens and very small in stature. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a female, in her mid-to-late teens, approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall, with dark hair. Police say she was wearing a black jacket, with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, and dark pants.

The third suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-to-late teens, who was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).