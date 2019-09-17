

Tuesday is the second anniversary of the murder of Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi and Halifax Regional Police are asking people who know something about his death to come forward.

"Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Sardar’s murder and hope that the passage of time encourages someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," the Halifax police said in a news release. "It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Sadar’s murder."

In the early-morning hours of Sept. 17, 2017, Halifax police were called to 36 Montgomery Court where the 20-year-old Nawabi required immediate medical assistance.

Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died.

After an autopsy, the provincial medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip using the P3 Tips App.