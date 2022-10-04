Halifax police seek videos of stabbing at Dalhousie University homecoming party

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened during a massive street party near Dalhousie University in Halifax Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police officers were in the area of Jennings and Larch streets when a 19-year-old man with stab wounds walked up to them.

Police say paramedics weren’t able to respond to the scene because of safety concerns, so officers brought the man to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in the stabbing and HRP does not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or videos from the area to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The stabbing took place during an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw a crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 people.

A bonfire was set in the street, fireworks were set off, and police say officers were kicked, punched, spat on and had objects thrown at them.

However, some are also accusing police of using excessive force. In videos circulating online, officers appear to shove people in the crowd and wield cans of pepper spray.

A day after the festivities, Dalhousie Student Union President Aparna Mohan condemned the “violence” used by police in a Twitter thread, writing, “Students texted me saying @HfxRegPolice had begun to pepper spray, tear gas & jump partygoers at Larch Street tonight.”

I'm breathing deep sighs after what I witnessed happen at #dalhoco tonight. Students texted me saying @HfxRegPolice had begun to pepper spray, tear gas & jump partygoers at Larch Street tonight and I was sent the following video of one such apprehension. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/yhl5ZTAzV8 — Aparna Mohan (@aparnadsupres) October 2, 2022

Police say several people were arrested and dozens of summary offence tickets were handed out.

Homecoming is a fall tradition for students at Dalhousie University, but the school hasn’t taken any responsibility for the unsanctioned event.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Dalhousie University said it has warned students that attending street parties is unacceptable: “It’s a complex and growing problem across North American universities that pose a high-risk for alcohol-related and safety incidents on campuses and nearby neighbourhoods.”