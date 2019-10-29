HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are asking for the public's help as they investigate the case of a young man accused of killing his mother and attempting to bury her body in the backyard of their home.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they want to speak a witness who may have given a ride to the accused, Ryan Lamontagne, in the early hours of Oct. 22.

Investigators say the witness, believed to be male, may have met Lamontagne in the Dartmouth area, near the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge.

The 26-year-old Lamontagne is described as a white man with dark hair who was wearing a camouflaged, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a backpack at the time.

He's charged with the second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains and has completed a five-day psychiatric assessment, but earlier Tuesday a judge ordered him to undergo another 60 days of testing at a forensic hospital.

Police emphasize that the witness they're hoping to speak with is not a suspect in the homicide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.