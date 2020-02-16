HALIFAX -- A man is in custody following a weapons call in Bedford on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 9:43 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm inside a residence on Rocky Lake Drive. Police blocked traffic on the street and were advising nearby residences when a man exited the residence unarmed and was taken in custody without incident.

The man, a 39-year-old, was wanted on an unrelated warrant and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday in relation to warrant.

Rocky Lake Drive was reopened to traffic around 10:40 a.m.

Officers were still on the scene at 11:00 a.m. and remained to continue the investigation.