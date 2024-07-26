Investigation into unsolved murder of Helen Diane Knickle continues 50 years later
Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) continue to investigate the murder of Helen Diane Knickle 50 years after her death.
Around 3 a.m. on July 26, 1974, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on the Halifax Common, who was determined to be 22-year-old Knickle.
She was pronounced dead and her death was ruled a homicide.
Through the investigation, police say they learned Knickle left her residence on Cook Street to go for a walk sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
Investigators working on the case say they believe there are people who have information that could help solve Knickle’s murder.
“They hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” reads a news release from HRP on Friday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.
Knickle’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.
Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.
Police say all calls will be recorded and the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Ottawa withholds funding related to suspended women’s soccer officials, minister says
Ottawa is withholding funding for Canadian women's soccer officials sanctioned by FIFA, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough announced Sunday.
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
How 'cat lady' became an insult for women of a certain age
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Leaking shipwrecks pose threats, marine biologist warns
Long lost in the depths of the ocean, shipwrecks from decades ago pose a threat to ecosystems and humans today, and the problem is getting worse, according to a marine biologist.
Mudslide kills 15 people near tourist site in China as rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region
Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Putin vows 'mirror measures' in response to U.S. missiles in Germany
Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga reopens after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.
-
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
-
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Tsuut'ina Nation celebrates culture with powwow, rodeo and other festivities at Redwood Meadows
The Tsuut’ina Nation is hosting a powwow that keeps getting bigger and better this weekend.
-
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
Edmonton
-
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Jasper wildfire largest in 100 years, expected to burn for months: Officials
Officials say the Jasper wildfire, which tore through the townsite on Wednesday, is the largest the national park has recorded in 100 years.
Montreal
-
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while construction crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
Ottawa poet wins RBC PEN Canada New Voices Award
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
London
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries, driver flees: Police
A cyclist has suffered serious life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Long Point, Norfolk County.
-
Ottawa withholds funding related to suspended women’s soccer officials, minister says
Ottawa is withholding funding for Canadian women's soccer officials sanctioned by FIFA, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough announced Sunday.
-
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Barrie
-
Midland hoping for more ridership in beach transit service
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
-
Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Northern Ontario
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
Two suspects in custody, one at large after Manitoulin Island man abducted
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Windsor
-
Ottawa withholds funding related to suspended women’s soccer officials, minister says
Ottawa is withholding funding for Canadian women's soccer officials sanctioned by FIFA, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough announced Sunday.
-
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor’s first dog fashion show has canines wagging in style
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
-
Manitoba butterfly enthusiasts raise monarchs to protect endangered species
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Regina
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
-
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
Unusual property assessment appeal seeks to increase, not lower, Surrey home's value
A Surrey homeowner recently won an appeal of their property assessment, but unlike most people who appeal their homes' value, they weren't trying to get it reduced.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.