Police are still searching for answers 30 years after the shooting death of a man in Halifax.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 2399 Creighton Street around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 1998.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Donald Charles Downey was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators say 33-year-old Downey had been living on Abbey Road at the time of his death and was known to frequent the north end of Halifax and the Uniacke Square area.

Downey’s murder has never been solved and police believe there are people who have information that could advance their investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Downey’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.