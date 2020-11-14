HALIFAX -- Saturday marks four years since the death of Terrance Patrick Izzard, a murder that the special investigation section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue in Halifax shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2016.

Once officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Terrance suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

The medical examiner ruled Terrance’s death as a homicide.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Terrance’s death and they are asking those people to come forward.

Terrance’s murder case is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

The investigation is ongoing.