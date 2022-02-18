Halifax police still seeking answers a year after Dartmouth man’s murder

Sunday marks one year since the murder of 25-year-old Joseph Beals, who was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., last year and police are still searching for leads.

Just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent, where a vehicle had driven into a utility pole.

According to police, Beals, who was the driver of the vehicle, had suffered a gunshot wound.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Following an autopsy, Beals' death was ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged.

Investigators believe there are people who could help with their investigation into Beals' murder and they are asking those people to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.