HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are still trying to track down the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Tyrone Oliver, 20 years after his shooting death.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Creighton Street shortly after 11 p.m. on July 20, 2000.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 20-year-old Oliver at a basketball court. Police say he had been shot several times.

Oliver was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say officers also responded to two stabbings and an assault around the same time, in the same area as the shooting, and investigators believe all four incidents are related.

Investigators also believe there are people who have information that could help solve Oliver’s murder, but have yet to speak with police, and they are asking those people to come forward.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Dylan Jackman in a news release. “It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Oliver’s murder is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the murder of Tyrone Oliver is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police, Crime Stoppers, or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.