HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Jason MacCullough, 21 years after his death.

MacCullough’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old man was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known shortcut between the buildings.

They also believe there were several people in the area at the time who witnessed MacCullough’s murder.

“Investigators continue to urge these people to come forward and report anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release. “It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Police believe MacCullough’s death was a random act, as there is no indication he was involved in any criminal activity.

MacCullough’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Callers to the program must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.