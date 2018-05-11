

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Tanya Jean Brooks nine years after her death.

The body of the 36-year-old woman was found in a trench along the west side of St. Patrick’s – Alexandra School around 2 p.m. on May 11, 2009.

She was last seen leaving Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street around 8:20 p.m. the night before she was found dead.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and canvassed the area after Brooks’ death, but her murder remains unsolved.

Police believe she knew her assailant, and that there are people who know what happened to her, but haven’t spoken to investigators.

Brooks’ murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ death is asked to contact police.