HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Rickey Walker four years after his shooting death.

Walker was in medical distress when he was found behind John MacNeil Elementary School on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016.

The 48-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy confirmed Walker was the victim of a homicide, but his murder has never been solved.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help them solve the case and they are urging those people to come forward.

“We hope that the passage of time encourages them to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Rickey’s murder.”

Walker’s homicide is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Callers to the program must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Anyone with information about the death of Rickey Walker is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or the Rewards for Justice Program at 1-888-710-9090.