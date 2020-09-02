HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Douglas Keating, 20 years after his death.

Two pedestrians found Keating’s body near a water tower behind 299 Main Avenue in Halifax around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2000.

Police say the 30-year-old man was assaulted and died of blunt force trauma. They believe he was assaulted elsewhere and his body was moved to where it was later found.

Police say Keating was last seen alive in the Fairview area the night before his body was found.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve the case and they are urging those people to come forward.

“We hope that the passage of time encourages them to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a statement.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Douglas' murder.”

Keating’s murder is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Callers to the program must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Anyone with information about the murder of Douglas Keating is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.