

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged the driver of a pick-up truck in connection with a fatal collision that killed a pedestrian on Gottingen Street in Halifax last month.

Police say a truck driven by a 46-year-old Halifax man struck 62-year-old Willard Thomas Comeau of Halifax, who was attempting to cross Prince William Street at Gottingen Street. Comeau suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police say investigators with the collision investigation unit charged the driver with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” Halifax police said in a news release.