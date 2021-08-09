HALIFAX -- A man in Halifax has been ticketed for exceeding the provincially mandated COVID-19 gathering limits after police responded to a social gathering in the city on Saturday.

On August 7, Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in Halifax after receiving reports of a social gathering.

Upon arrival, police ticketed a man for failing to comply with the act and its regulations. The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency. We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines," wrote police in a news release.