HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they ticketed three people for failing to comply with Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act, after two separate incidents over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Police say at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report that a small group of people were on Citadel Hill as part of an “illegal gathering”.

According to police, the group was not physically distanced, and not wearing masks. Two people were issued summary offence tickets for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act, which comes with a fine of $2,422.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, officers ticketed a person who police say had traveled to Nova Scotia by vehicle, contrary to regulations set out in the Health Protection Act.

The individual was fined $2,422 for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.

Police remind the public to follow all rules related to COVID-19 restrictions, including the court injunction obtained on May 14, preventing groups from staging illegal gatherings in defiance of Nova Scotia’s public health orders.