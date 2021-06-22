HALIFAX -- Two men in Halifax were ticketed on Sunday for failing to comply with public health guidelines set out in Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

On June 20, Halifax Regional Police received a report about a social gathering at a residence in Halifax that was exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limit.

According to police, two men were ticketed for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

Police in Halifax are reminding everyone to follow the current public health guidelines related to COVID-19.

"We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines," said police in a news release.