HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police issued a pair of summary offence tickets to two people on Tuesday for failing to self-isolate upon returning from travelling outside the country.

In a release, police say at approximately 12 p.m. on May 25, officers investigated a report that two people from Halifax had returned from travelling outside the country and were allegedly not self-isolating as required by public health regulations.

Police issued a summary offence tickets to the two people for failing to comply with the province’s Health Protection Act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

Halifax Regional Police remind the public to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency.