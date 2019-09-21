

Halifax Regional Police located missing hikers early Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 12:10 a.m., police received a call that two adult women, ages 53 and 58, had gone hiking on the Long Lake Trails in Halifax and hadn’t returned.

Due to the size of the area and unknown location of the women, HRM Fire and Emergency assisted by using a drone to help locate them.

Police say the drone located both hikers at around 2:55 a.m. approximately 750 meters from St. Margaret’s Bay Road. Officers then used night-vision equipment and a police service dog and were directed to the hikers’ location.

Police say both hikers were out of the woods at around 4 a.m.

The hikers weren't injured, but paramedics checked them as a precaution.