

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say one of their vehicles was involved in a collision Tuesday evening after a woman suffered a medical problem while driving.

Police say the woman was driving an SUV northbound on Bedford Highway near Tremont Drive and crossed the centre line. Her vehicle struck an unmarked police vehicle that was travelling southbound. The SUV then struck a telephone pole, said a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Dartmouth, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the police vehicle, a 38-year-old officer with nine years of service, went to hospital for a medical assessment. The passenger, a 45-year-old officer with ten years of service, was not injured. The passenger side of the police vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say charges are not expected.