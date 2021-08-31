HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police responded to what they deemed "a suspicious circumstance" call last week.

Police say around 12:30 last Thursday afternoon, a man in a black pick-up truck approached a 15-year-old youth who was walking near the intersection of Glenora and McLennan Avenue in Halifax.

"The man asked the youth to get in his vehicle and the youth refused and walked away to a safe location," police said in a news release.

Police say the driver was a white male in his 40s with gray hair. He was wearing a white tank top and glasses.

Police say they want to speak with the man or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.