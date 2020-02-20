Halifax police warn public of high-risk offender
John Francis Normand Dionne, 52, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing a sentence for kidnapping, unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer. (COURTESY HALIFAX REGIONAL POLICE)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender with a long criminal record who's now living in Halifax.
Fifty-two-year-old John Francis Normand Dionne was released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing a sentence for kidnapping, unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer.
Some of Dionne's previous convictions include sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Some of his victims were children under the age of 14.
Dionne is on long-term supervision and has been ordered to stay away from children under the age of 18.