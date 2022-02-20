Halifax police will monitor ongoing protests planned throughout Halifax Sunday and Monday
Halifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests throughout the city Sunday and Monday, which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.
According to police, the protest was expected to have an impact on parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality during both days.
"Our officers will be present as necessary to direct traffic, minimize disruptions and promote public safety," said HRP, in a release.
Police remind attendees and the public to follow mandates related to COVID-19 emergency measures, the Motor Vehicle Act and other laws.
Members of the public should expect traffic delays caused by the events.
Police say they will provide updates through their social media as events continue.
