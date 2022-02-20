Halifax police will monitor ongoing protests planned throughout Halifax Sunday and Monday

About 100 rallied to protest COVID-19 mandates at Grand Parade in Halifax on Sunday. (Paul Creelman / CTV Atlantic) About 100 rallied to protest COVID-19 mandates at Grand Parade in Halifax on Sunday. (Paul Creelman / CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.

Biden-Putin summit discussed but fears of Ukraine war remain

The U.S. and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as sustained shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that Western powers fear could provide the spark for a broader war.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island