HALIFAX -- The Halifax police officers involved in allegations of racial profiling and police brutality during an incident at a Walmart in January will not face any charges.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released its report Wednesday into an incident that occurred January 15 in a Halifax Walmart.

Santina Rao, a Black woman, alleged she was racially profiled by police while shopping at a Halifax Walmart.

Rao says she was in the toy aisle when she was approached by three employees and two police officers who accused her of concealing items.

She says police caused several injuries, including a black eye and fractured wrist, during her arrest.

Rao was charged with several offences, including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, but Nova Scotia’s Crown Prosecutor dropped all charges in July.

A cellphone video of the incident appeared to show police wrestling Rao to the floor as she protested.

The SiRT report says police were called to the Walmart to investigate a complaint of an alleged shoplifting offense.

“As the officer approached the female, he noticed she was already in an agitated state. When questioned about the contents of her stroller, she became more upset, accusing the officer of being racist,” says the report written by SiRT Director Felix Cacchione.

Cacchione’s report then says when a second officer reached the aisle, he saw Rao yelling at the first officer.

“Both officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and calm her down, warning her several times that her behaviour could result in her arrest for causing a disturbance in a public place, but those warnings were ignored.”

“When the female started to walk down the aisle towards a store employee, the second officer grabbed her arm to arrest her. She resisted and scratched the officer’s face with her nails before being taken to the ground. While on the ground, she scratched his face again, drawing blood and then struck him in the groin. The officer responded by striking her in the face.”

SiRT confirms that Rao suffered a fractured wrist and several other injuries during the arrest, but the report concluded that the main question was whether the officer used excessive force during the arrest.

“Given the aggressiveness of the female, the actions of the officer in this matter were reasonable to effect the arrest and protect himself. As a result, the evidence did not support any finding that the officer involved should face any criminal charges,” wrote Cacchione in the report.

The 23-year-old mother of two said she planned to file a formal complaint against Halifax Regional Police and file civil actions against the police force and Walmart.

Rao's lawyer, Gordon Allen, said the complaint under the Police Act and the lawsuits would look into broader issues, including bias and racial profiling.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Wednesday saying it was reviewing the watchdog's report. Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod confirmed the police force had started investigating Rao's complaint.

Halifax police also released a statement on SiRT’s investigation report on Wednesday.

“We are currently reviewing the report in order to determine our next steps. At this time, we can confirm that an investigation into the public complaint on this matter, which had been put in abeyance pending the SiRT investigation, will now proceed,” said the statement from Halifax Regional Police Constable John MacLeod.

“We recognize that this incident has been the subject of significant public interest, but in every instance, it is important to let due process unfold. Building trust with communities we serve is a priority for HRP. Today, we re-affirm our commitment to continually work towards that goal.”

The union representing police in Halifax also issued the following statement:

"(The Halifax Regional Police Association) was pleased to learn of SiRT’s findings related to the incident at Walmart in January 2020. SiRT found no wrongdoing on the part of two HRP officers," said the statement from Sgt. Dean Stienburg, president of the HRPA.