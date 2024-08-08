Halifax Pride to host Canada Pride 2027
Halifax Pride has won a bid to host Canada Pride in July 2027.
The announcement comes after a successful Halifax Pride this year, following a rocky 2023 when most of the city’s Pride festivities were cancelled.
Canada Pride is a national festival organized by a Pride organization from a selected host city every two or four years.
The event will run concurrently with the Halifax Pride Festival from July 15 to 25, 2027, according to a release from Halifax Pride.
The event will include both long running festival events like the Pride Parade and Dykes vs. Divas, and introduce an additional 20-plus new events across the Halifax Regional Municipality.
The event will also feature a human rights conference running from July 20 to 22, 2027, with discussion topics and keynote speakers to be announced closer to the event.
“This event is the next step in our organization and festival’s growth. The chance to not only bring folks from across Canada to the Maritimes but show off how we do Pride here in Halifax is going to be an incredible opportunity for our community,” said Halifax Pride Society’s operations manager Fiona Kerr in the release.
The release says the organization wants to highlight rural and regional Prides during the event. With about 15 rural Pride celebrations in Nova Scotia, the organization says they see hosting the national event as an opportunity to showcase the work of rural events, and allow them to network with larger organizations.
“Rural Prides are doing work that is crucial for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. They are creating welcoming spaces of equity and celebration throughout the province, and they deserve to be part of this event along with large national scale festivals.” says board chair Adam Reid in the release.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state's first execution since 2010
A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea
South Korean officials on Thursday said providing Samsung smartphones to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear and missile program.
Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Canadians split on 'no-show' fees at restaurants, poll finds
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Nine people were injured, most of them slightly, but there were no reports of serious damage.
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina, heavy rain expected up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Debby has made a second landfall in South Carolina on its way up the East Coast, where residents as far north as Vermont could get several inches of rain this weekend.
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill
Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 9-11)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
'This is it': Mandolin Books & Coffee Company forced to close after 20 years
For more than 20 years, a unique book and coffee shop has been tucked away in Edmonton's Highlands neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite
Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
-
Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron travelled twisty road after winning gold in Tokyo
Maude Charron's journey after her weightlifting gold in Tokyo included a 'princess' knee, the elimination of her weight class from the Olympic Games and a coaching change.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa home sales gaining momentum this summer: Report
The number of homes sold in Ottawa was up 13.6 per cent in July compared to last year, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB).
London
-
'Life changing day': Top baseball prospects in Dorchester, Ont. showcase talent for scouts
The top teenage baseball players from Ontario and Quebec were in Dorchester, Ont. for the second annual Canadian Premier Baseball League (CPBL) Prospects Weekend.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Barrie
-
Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K
Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.
-
A woman in Owen Sound was 'passed out behind the wheel': OPP
Grey Bruce OPP charged a woman with impaired driving in Owen Sound.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
-
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
Windsor
-
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Detroit area on Thursday
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing their support for organized labor by appearing at a Detroit-area union hall.
-
Missing Lakeshore woman found safe
OPP in Lakeshore have located a missing woman safe.
-
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'
A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.
-
Canada's Skylar Park loses taekwondo Olympic quarterfinal, needs luck for repechage
Canada's Skylar Park lost her taekwondo quarterfinal and needed help to continue fighting for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
Regina
-
City of Regina says boarded up homes will be demolished if owners don't make effort to restore them
The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
-
Canadians split on 'no-show' fees at restaurants, poll finds
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Vancouver
-
Canadians split on 'no-show' fees at restaurants, poll finds
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.