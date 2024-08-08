Halifax Pride to host Canada Pride 2027

Halifax Pride has won a bid to host Canada Pride in July 2027.

The announcement comes after a successful Halifax Pride this year, following a rocky 2023 when most of the city’s Pride festivities were cancelled.

Canada Pride is a national festival organized by a Pride organization from a selected host city every two or four years.

The event will run concurrently with the Halifax Pride Festival from July 15 to 25, 2027, according to a release from Halifax Pride.

The event will include both long running festival events like the Pride Parade and Dykes vs. Divas, and introduce an additional 20-plus new events across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The event will also feature a human rights conference running from July 20 to 22, 2027, with discussion topics and keynote speakers to be announced closer to the event.

“This event is the next step in our organization and festival’s growth. The chance to not only bring folks from across Canada to the Maritimes but show off how we do Pride here in Halifax is going to be an incredible opportunity for our community,” said Halifax Pride Society’s operations manager Fiona Kerr in the release.

The release says the organization wants to highlight rural and regional Prides during the event. With about 15 rural Pride celebrations in Nova Scotia, the organization says they see hosting the national event as an opportunity to showcase the work of rural events, and allow them to network with larger organizations.

“Rural Prides are doing work that is crucial for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. They are creating welcoming spaces of equity and celebration throughout the province, and they deserve to be part of this event along with large national scale festivals.” says board chair Adam Reid in the release.

