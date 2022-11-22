Halifax proposes 'sobering centre' as alternative to lockup for the highly impaired

Corey Rogers is seen in this undated photo. He died in June 2016 after he was arrested for public intoxication. Corey Rogers is seen in this undated photo. He died in June 2016 after he was arrested for public intoxication.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island