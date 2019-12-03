HALIFAX -- If you're looking for an opportunity to wipe the slate clean, libraries in the Halifax Regional Municipality may be able to help you.

Some libraries in the region have offered to eliminate overdue fees ahead of the holiday season.

"As a little holiday gift to our community, we thought we'd open up the doors to more people and wave all overdue fines for any customers who come in our doors," Dave MacNeil of Halifax Public Libraries.

Beginning Saturday and continuing until Dec. 14, library staff at all 14 branches of the Halifax Public Libraries will wipe out any late fees accumulated from any overdue materials.

"We promise, no lectures about library fines," said Kathleen Peverill of Halifax Public Libraries.

Halifax Public Libraries has tried this campaign a few times before.

"We've actually had tears, people have had those barriers reduced, they haven't used the library for years," Peverill said.

"It does act as a barrier," MacNeil said. "Some folks don't want to come into a library because they're either embarrassed by or know they're blocked from using the library because of their fines. So this is our way to say 'come in, get a little bit of the freebie during our holiday season, and we'll make the experience even easier for them."

The idea is getting a good reception on the street.

"I think it's pretty good actually, everybody gets a second chance," said one man outside the Central Branch on Spring Garden Road.

"I can't see any negatives other than the fact there's a slight drop in revenue, I suppose, but it seems like a good spirited idea," said another man.

Library officials acknowledge the no-late-fee campaign will cut into some of its revenue.

"Our feeling is the benefit from having more folks come into our branches, especially those who have perhaps been staying away because of their fines, the value of getting them in the door, showing them there's a lot the library can offer them, far outweighs any minimal loss of revenue from this campaign," MacNeil said.

Peverill says if the offer interests you, just drop by any branch and ask for a staff member and they'll help you.

"We'd be happy to sit down, wave fines and show them what the library has to offer," she said.

All while closing the book on the burden of overdue fines.