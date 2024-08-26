Halifax public library workers on strike, branches closed after talks break down

Public library workers in Halifax are on strike Monday after conciliation talks broke down over the weekend.

A Sunday evening news release from Halifax Public Libraries says the library system and the Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees (NSUPE) Local 14 were unable to reach a new collective agreement.

The two sides have been exchanging proposals since Oct. 2023.

"We hear staff concerns about rising costs of living, and believe our final offer is fair to workers and aligns with other union agreements representing public employees,” said Cathy Maddigan, Halifax Public Libraries’ director of human resources, in the release.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to resolve the outstanding issue at the bargaining table today.”

NSUPE Local 14 president Christina Covert says library workers do not take the decision to strike lightly.

“Our members are dedicated professionals who serve the public with pride and commitment,” she said in a Sunday evening news release from the union.

“We have tried repeatedly to negotiate a deal that ensures our workers are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve. Unfortunately, management has consistently failed to address the fundamental concerns that matter most to our members.”

The release adds the strike is not “just about wages.”

“It’s about securing a future where library workers can continue to provide high-quality services without sacrificing their own well-being,” it reads.

Library workers were in a position for a legal strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

All library branches closed

Halifax Public Libraries says all of its branch locations are closed to the public during the strike.

Their release says the closure also includes Borrow by Mail, Home Delivery Service and Interlibrary loans.

Book drops will be closed and scheduled programs and room bookings will be cancelled.

All library loans will be extended. Holds can be placed, but won’t be available until libraries reopen.

Digital services, such as Libby and the library’s website, will remain available.

Halifax Public Libraries has 340 unionized employees, according to its website.

