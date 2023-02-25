Halifax rapper Kye Clayton drops new song ‘The Revenant’

Nova Scotia performer Kye Clayton dropped his new song “The Revenant” Friday.

The 22-year old rapper grew up in north-end Halifax’s Uniacke Square, where he co-launched a record label with his friends in 2020.

“As a child growing up in Uniacke Square, I learned a lot of stuff about music, like disco music, heard a lot of R&B, Marvin Gaye, that was one of the biggest influence as a kid,” Clayton told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.

Clayton says his mom was the inspiration behind starting his music career.

“She plays lots of modern music that was coming up at this time and age, my mom was always into the music and really showed that,” said Clayton.“My mom loves the music. That’s how I got my music start.”

“The Revenant” is Clayton’s first song release in two-and-a-half years.

“A lot of people asked me to come back and start dropping music,” he said.

Clayton says he plans on releasing more music in the future.

“[What] the future holds for Kye Clayton is a lot of music dropping, a lot of videos coming out, a lot of collaborations with other local artists, and basically just shooting videos for the “Differences” album and showing people that I am taking my music to another level,” said Clayton.