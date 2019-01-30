

CTV Atlantic





A member of the Lower Sackville RCMP was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the Mountie responded to a report of a man who went to the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville, N.S., around 10 a.m. The man told staff there that “he was a harm to himself and others and then left the building,” the RCMP said in a news release. “RCMP officers located him a short time later in his vehicle in a nearby parking lot. When approached by police, the man got out of his vehicle and stabbed one of the officers in the upper leg.”

Police say a second officer used a stun gun to subdue the man and he was arrested and taken to hospital.

No charges have been laid, but an investigation is underway.