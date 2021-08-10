HALIFAX -- A man and woman are facing several charges in connection to a pair of vehicle break-ins in Grand Lake and Waverley, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 9:15 a.m. on August 8, officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle break-in at Laurie Provincial Park in Grand Lake.

Police say the driver’s side window of the vehicle was smashed and a number of items were taken from inside the vehicle, including a GPS unit.

While investigating the first complaint, police say they received another complaint of a vehicle break-in on Waverley Rd. in Waverley. Police learned that the vehicle window had been smashed and a wallet was stolen from inside the vehicle.

A short time later, police received a complaint from a business in Fall River, N.S. that a man and woman tried to pay for pre-paid VISA cards and lottery tickets with multiple bank cards.

Police say they located the man and woman sitting in a white pickup truck and observed a stack of bank cards on the centre console.

Police say the man and woman were arrested without incident and taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where they were later released. Both face the following charges:

• four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• four counts of mischief under $5,000

• four counts of theft under $5,000

The man has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order.