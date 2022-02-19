Halifax RCMP asks for public assistance to identify suspects in relation to armed robbery

Halifax RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify two suspects of an armed robbery at a Cole Harbour, N.S., business.

On Friday, around 9:50 p.m., police say they responded to an armed robbery taking place at a business near the 600 block of Caldwell Road.

According to police, one suspect was wearing a red plaid jacket, black covering on their face and black pants. The second person is said to have been wearing all black clothing.

Police say one of the suspects may have had a Russian accent.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.