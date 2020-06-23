HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are looking for the suspect in an aggravated assault and robbery and are asking the public to not approach him.

Mounties say they have a warrant for the arrest Tyler John Countway, 21, of West Dover, who is charged with a number of offences that originated on December 30, 2019 in Whites Lake, N.S.

Countway faces two charges of aggravated assault and one count of robbery.

Police say Countway is a white male, six-feet tall and 130 pounds. He has auburn hair and hazel eyes.

"Police have made several attempts to locate Countway, however are requesting assistance from the public," the RCMP said in a news release. "Members of the public are asked to not approach Countway if he is located, and call police."

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler John Countway to contact them at 902-490-5020. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.