HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital just before midnight, after a 45-year-old man was brought to the hospital with suspicious and life-threatening injuries.

The man later died from his injuries.

The investigation led police to an address on Brooks Drive in East Preston, where they believe the incident occurred.

No other details have been released.

The matter has been turned over to the Halifax District RCMP. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.